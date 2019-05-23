JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sagar Cements consolidated net profit rises 295.57% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Thermax consolidated net profit rises 67.66% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 43.70% to Rs 2073.67 crore

Net profit of Thermax rose 67.66% to Rs 126.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.70% to Rs 2073.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1443.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.21% to Rs 325.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 232.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.78% to Rs 5973.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4464.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2073.671443.01 44 5973.174464.88 34 OPM %8.228.38 -7.648.42 - PBDT218.87162.22 35 591.93479.29 24 PBT194.21138.30 40 499.91396.85 26 NP126.9075.69 68 325.43232.11 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 15:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements