Thermax consolidated net profit rises 67.66% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 67.66% to Rs 126.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.70% to Rs 2073.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1443.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.21% to Rs 325.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 232.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.78% to Rs 5973.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4464.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

