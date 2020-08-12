JUST IN
Business Standard

Thermax reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.25% to Rs 664.94 crore

Net loss of Thermax reported to Rs 15.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 62.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.25% to Rs 664.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1392.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales664.941392.45 -52 OPM %-1.717.12 -PBDT5.53116.29 -95 PBT-22.4990.05 PL NP-15.2762.76 PL

Wed, August 12 2020. 16:28 IST

