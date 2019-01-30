JUST IN
Thirani Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 260.00% to Rs 1.26 crore

Net loss of Thirani Projects reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 260.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.260.35 260 OPM %-30.1694.29 -PBDT-0.380.33 PL PBT-0.380.33 PL NP-0.380.33 PL

