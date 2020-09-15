Thirani Projects standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.17% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Thirani Projects rose 37.50% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.250.2484.0066.670.220.160.220.160.220.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)