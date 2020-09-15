Thirani Projects standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.17% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Thirani Projects rose 37.50% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.250.24 4 OPM %84.0066.67 -PBDT0.220.16 38 PBT0.220.16 38 NP0.220.16 38
