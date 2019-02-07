JUST IN
Business Standard

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 83.05% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 83.05% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.100.59 -83 OPM %30.0010.17 -PBDT0.010.02 -50 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.02 -50

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 15:54 IST

