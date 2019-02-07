Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Dubai, Japan sign agreement on financial tech
IRDAI in favour of 100% FDI for entire insurance intermediary sector
Bharat Financial Inclusion net profit jumps 73% to Rs 233cr in Q2
Exclusive: Japan regulator to check banks' readiness for emerging market swings - sources
-
Sales decline 83.05% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 83.05% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.100.59 -83 OPM %30.0010.17 -PBDT0.010.02 -50 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.02 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU