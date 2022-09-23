JUST IN
Thomas Cook (India) introduces range of holiday products for Bhutan

Thomas Cook (India) announced that the re-opening of Bhutan's borders and easing of restrictions offers Indians an exciting new visa-free closer to home destination to explore.

To accelerate travel demand for the destination, the company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have introduced a range of attractive Bhutan holidays with attractive deals. Customers can opt for the Companies' product portfolio of ready-to-book holidays including air-inclusive group tours or land only tours and personalised options.

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 11:45 IST

