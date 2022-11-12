Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit declines 80.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.40% to Rs 134.97 crore

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies declined 80.15% to Rs 15.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.40% to Rs 134.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 176.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.134.97176.2123.4050.5632.76103.6023.6195.4415.4377.73

