Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit declines 80.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.40% to Rs 134.97 croreNet profit of Thyrocare Technologies declined 80.15% to Rs 15.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.40% to Rs 134.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 176.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales134.97176.21 -23 OPM %23.4050.56 -PBDT32.76103.60 -68 PBT23.6195.44 -75 NP15.4377.73 -80
