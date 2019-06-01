Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 661.86% to Rs 25.37 croreNet profit of Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs rose 400.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 661.86% to Rs 25.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 483.33% to Rs 1.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 381.38% to Rs 48.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales25.373.33 662 48.8610.15 381 OPM %2.884.20 -5.164.24 - PBDT0.730.16 356 2.550.49 420 PBT0.670.14 379 2.330.42 455 NP0.500.10 400 1.750.30 483
