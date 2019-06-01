Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 661.86% to Rs 25.37 crore

Net profit of rose 400.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 661.86% to Rs 25.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 483.33% to Rs 1.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 381.38% to Rs 48.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

