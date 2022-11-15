Tide Water Oil Co (I) consolidated net profit declines 36.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.69% to Rs 448.02 crore

Net profit of Tide Water Oil Co (I) declined 36.16% to Rs 20.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 448.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 394.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.448.02394.066.219.7431.5746.4027.7942.6120.4332.00

