JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 15.56% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tide Water Oil Co (I) consolidated net profit declines 36.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.69% to Rs 448.02 crore

Net profit of Tide Water Oil Co (I) declined 36.16% to Rs 20.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 448.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 394.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales448.02394.06 14 OPM %6.219.74 -PBDT31.5746.40 -32 PBT27.7942.61 -35 NP20.4332.00 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU