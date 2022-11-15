Tide Water Oil Co (I) consolidated net profit declines 36.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.69% to Rs 448.02 croreNet profit of Tide Water Oil Co (I) declined 36.16% to Rs 20.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 448.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 394.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales448.02394.06 14 OPM %6.219.74 -PBDT31.5746.40 -32 PBT27.7942.61 -35 NP20.4332.00 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU