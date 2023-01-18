Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit declines 16.38% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 56.84% to Rs 82.83 crore

Net profit of Tiger Logistics (India) declined 16.38% to Rs 8.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 56.84% to Rs 82.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 191.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales82.83191.91 -57 OPM %10.665.67 -PBDT11.2211.65 -4 PBT11.0311.45 -4 NP8.279.89 -16

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 07:34 IST

