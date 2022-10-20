Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit declines 7.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 182.24 crore

Net profit of Tiger Logistics (India) declined 7.15% to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 182.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 170.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.182.24170.945.444.3410.389.2510.199.057.928.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)