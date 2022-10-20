JUST IN
Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit declines 7.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 182.24 crore

Net profit of Tiger Logistics (India) declined 7.15% to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 182.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 170.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales182.24170.94 7 OPM %5.444.34 -PBDT10.389.25 12 PBT10.199.05 13 NP7.928.53 -7

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 08:14 IST

