Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit declines 7.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 182.24 croreNet profit of Tiger Logistics (India) declined 7.15% to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 182.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 170.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales182.24170.94 7 OPM %5.444.34 -PBDT10.389.25 12 PBT10.199.05 13 NP7.928.53 -7
