Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit declines 89.26% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 2.21% to Rs 78.32 crore

Net profit of Tiger Logistics (India) declined 89.26% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 2.21% to Rs 78.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 80.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales78.3280.09 -2 OPM %1.476.46 -PBDT0.714.67 -85 PBT0.434.52 -90 NP0.322.98 -89

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:11 IST

