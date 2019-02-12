Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit declines 89.26% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.21% to Rs 78.32 croreNet profit of Tiger Logistics (India) declined 89.26% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 2.21% to Rs 78.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 80.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales78.3280.09 -2 OPM %1.476.46 -PBDT0.714.67 -85 PBT0.434.52 -90 NP0.322.98 -89
