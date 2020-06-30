TIL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.33% to Rs 79.35 crore

Net loss of TIL reported to Rs 23.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.33% to Rs 79.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 130.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 23.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.12% to Rs 377.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 439.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

79.35130.78377.03439.00-52.2615.50-18.5811.14-34.9916.20-20.4133.34-38.2513.14-33.6320.93-23.5512.89-18.5023.16

