Tilak Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4353.33% to Rs 20.04 croreNet Loss of Tilak Ventures reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4353.33% to Rs 20.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 68.50% to Rs 21.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales20.040.45 4353 21.1312.54 69 OPM %-2.00-95.56 --13.72-20.26 - PBDT-0.73-4.38 83 -2.56-2.52 -2 PBT-0.73-4.38 83 -2.56-2.52 -2 NP-0.73-4.41 83 -2.56-2.56 0
