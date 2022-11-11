Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.49% to Rs 274.50 croreNet profit of Tilaknagar Industries rose 22.83% to Rs 13.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.49% to Rs 274.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 201.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales274.50201.11 36 OPM %11.4515.18 -PBDT22.1116.04 38 PBT13.887.79 78 NP13.8811.30 23
