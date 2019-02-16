Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 15.88% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.64% to Rs 872.71 croreNet profit of Time Technoplast rose 15.88% to Rs 54.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 46.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.64% to Rs 872.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 754.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales872.71754.70 16 OPM %14.4215.41 -PBDT101.4495.51 6 PBT72.7162.11 17 NP54.1646.74 16
