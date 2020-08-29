Time Technoplast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.68 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 45.26% to Rs 475.20 croreNet loss of Time Technoplast reported to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 43.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.26% to Rs 475.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 868.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales475.20868.14 -45 OPM %11.3514.56 -PBDT28.9299.15 -71 PBT-8.5859.76 PL NP-11.6843.79 PL
