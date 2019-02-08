Timex Group India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.74 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.55% to Rs 62.17 croreNet Loss of Timex Group India reported to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.55% to Rs 62.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 50.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales62.1750.73 23 OPM %-5.28-8.10 -PBDT-3.36-4.12 18 PBT-3.74-4.53 17 NP-3.74-4.53 17
