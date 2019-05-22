Timken India standalone net profit rises 141.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 29.70% to Rs 447.96 crore

Net profit of India rose 141.43% to Rs 57.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.70% to Rs 447.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 345.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.58% to Rs 148.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 91.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.88% to Rs 1664.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1234.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

