Tine Agro standalone net profit declines 97.62% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tine Agro appoints Managing director
Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the September 2022 quarter
South East Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2022 quarter
IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.91% in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Hatsun Agro Product approves acquisition of stake in solar company
-
Sales decline 90.38% to Rs 0.41 croreNet profit of Tine Agro declined 97.62% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 90.38% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.414.26 -90 OPM %2.449.86 -PBDT0.010.42 -98 PBT0.010.42 -98 NP0.010.42 -98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU