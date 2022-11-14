Tine Agro standalone net profit declines 97.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 90.38% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Tine Agro declined 97.62% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 90.38% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.414.262.449.860.010.420.010.420.010.42

