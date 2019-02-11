Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 49.15% to Rs 38.48 croreNet profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure remain constant at Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 49.15% to Rs 38.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales38.4825.80 49 OPM %9.9013.26 -PBDT2.092.09 0 PBT0.320.31 3 NP0.210.21 0
