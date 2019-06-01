Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.00 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.95% to Rs 31.19 croreNet profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure reported to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.95% to Rs 31.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.39% to Rs 129.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales31.1929.72 5 129.71100.25 29 OPM %18.8217.26 -11.839.89 - PBDT4.512.77 63 7.641.36 462 PBT2.700.94 187 0.35-5.83 LP NP2.00-0.40 LP -0.15-4.92 97
