Tips Industries standalone net profit declines 56.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.63% to Rs 18.51 crore

Net profit of Tips Industries declined 56.63% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.63% to Rs 18.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 297.89% to Rs 11.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.23% to Rs 90.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 203.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

