Tips Industries standalone net profit declines 56.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.63% to Rs 18.51 croreNet profit of Tips Industries declined 56.63% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.63% to Rs 18.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 297.89% to Rs 11.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.23% to Rs 90.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 203.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.5125.23 -27 90.99203.24 -55 OPM %4.7557.04 -29.2982.91 - PBDT1.7414.96 -88 44.20170.79 -74 PBT0.794.74 -83 14.367.30 97 NP0.360.83 -57 11.342.85 298
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
