Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 23.52% in the September 2018 quarter
Tips Industries standalone net profit declines 81.42% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 23.09% to Rs 15.46 crore

Net profit of Tips Industries declined 81.42% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 23.09% to Rs 15.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales15.4612.56 23 OPM %33.6463.30 -PBDT5.086.67 -24 PBT0.623.21 -81 NP0.472.53 -81

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 08:18 IST

