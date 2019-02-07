Tips Industries standalone net profit rises 593.33% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 28.38% to Rs 13.21 crore

Net profit of Tips Industries rose 593.33% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.38% to Rs 13.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.2110.29 28 OPM %56.1747.52 -PBDT7.343.65 101 PBT1.260.20 530 NP1.040.15 593

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019.

