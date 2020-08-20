Tips Industries standalone net profit rises 81.49% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Balmer Lawrie & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sales decline 59.10% to Rs 14.98 crore

Net profit of Tips Industries rose 81.49% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.10% to Rs 14.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.9836.63 -59 OPM %54.4174.34 -PBDT8.8027.57 -68 PBT8.584.22 103 NP6.083.35 81

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Thu, August 20 2020. 08:24 IST

