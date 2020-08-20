Tips Industries standalone net profit rises 81.49% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.10% to Rs 14.98 crore

Net profit of Tips Industries rose 81.49% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.10% to Rs 14.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.14.9836.6354.4174.348.8027.578.584.226.083.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)