Tirupati Fincorp standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.65% to Rs 0.97 croreNet profit of Tirupati Fincorp rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.65% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.970.68 43 OPM %34.0219.12 -PBDT0.100.03 233 PBT0.100.03 233 NP0.080.01 700
