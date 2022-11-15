Tirupati Fincorp standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.65% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Fincorp rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.65% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.970.6834.0219.120.100.030.100.030.080.01

