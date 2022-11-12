JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zee Learn consolidated net profit rises 359.57% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tirupati Foam standalone net profit rises 1366.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.77% to Rs 25.67 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Foam rose 1366.67% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.77% to Rs 25.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales25.6724.27 6 OPM %8.656.72 -PBDT1.180.60 97 PBT0.620.04 1450 NP0.440.03 1367

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU