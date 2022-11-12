Tirupati Foam standalone net profit rises 1366.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.77% to Rs 25.67 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Foam rose 1366.67% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.77% to Rs 25.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.25.6724.278.656.721.180.600.620.040.440.03

