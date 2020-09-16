JUST IN
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.84 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.79% to Rs 31.85 crore

Net loss of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reported to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.79% to Rs 31.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 73.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales31.8573.71 -57 OPM %-9.612.43 -PBDT-3.641.09 PL PBT-4.840.09 PL NP-4.840.09 PL

Wed, September 16 2020. 16:50 IST

