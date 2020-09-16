Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.84 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.79% to Rs 31.85 crore

Net loss of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reported to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.79% to Rs 31.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 73.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.31.8573.71-9.612.43-3.641.09-4.840.09-4.840.09

