JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 37.19% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.66% to Rs 61.27 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals declined 37.19% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.66% to Rs 61.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 50.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales61.2750.36 22 OPM %5.918.30 -PBDT3.243.24 0 PBT2.041.99 3 NP1.251.99 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements