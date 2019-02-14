Tirupati Starch & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 37.19% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.66% to Rs 61.27 croreNet profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals declined 37.19% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.66% to Rs 61.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 50.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales61.2750.36 22 OPM %5.918.30 -PBDT3.243.24 0 PBT2.041.99 3 NP1.251.99 -37
