Tirupati Tyres reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shyamkamal Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Innovassynth Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Shricon Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Amforge Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Jayabharat Credit reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Tirupati Tyres reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 97.73% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales00.23 -100 0.104.40 -98 OPM %00 --280.000.45 - PBDT-0.150 0 -0.280.02 PL PBT-0.17-0.02 -750 -0.300 0 NP-0.17-0.02 -750 -0.300 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU