Titagarh Wagons consolidated net profit rises 738.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Titagarh Wagons rose 738.43% to Rs 48.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 77.47% to Rs 607.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 342.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

