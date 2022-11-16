JUST IN
Uma Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.00 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Titagarh Wagons consolidated net profit rises 738.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 77.47% to Rs 607.12 crore

Net profit of Titagarh Wagons rose 738.43% to Rs 48.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 77.47% to Rs 607.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 342.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales607.12342.10 77 OPM %8.8011.19 -PBDT49.7131.20 59 PBT44.4127.39 62 NP48.215.75 738

