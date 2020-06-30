Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 190.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.34% to Rs 20.08 croreNet profit of Titan Biotech rose 190.91% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.34% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.85% to Rs 7.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.38% to Rs 79.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.0817.26 16 79.4464.91 22 OPM %15.7910.60 -16.9713.65 - PBDT2.731.49 83 11.597.26 60 PBT2.291.09 110 9.795.54 77 NP1.920.66 191 7.073.52 101
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU