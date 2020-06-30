Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 190.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.34% to Rs 20.08 crore

Net profit of Titan Biotech rose 190.91% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.34% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.85% to Rs 7.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.38% to Rs 79.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

20.0817.2679.4464.9115.7910.6016.9713.652.731.4911.597.262.291.099.795.541.920.667.073.52

