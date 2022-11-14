Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 42.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.37% to Rs 41.83 crore

Net profit of Titan Biotech rose 42.88% to Rs 9.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 41.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.41.8340.8625.0525.6211.1710.3710.539.749.136.39

