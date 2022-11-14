JUST IN
Nagpur Power & Industries standalone net profit rises 30.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 42.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.37% to Rs 41.83 crore

Net profit of Titan Biotech rose 42.88% to Rs 9.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 41.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales41.8340.86 2 OPM %25.0525.62 -PBDT11.1710.37 8 PBT10.539.74 8 NP9.136.39 43

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:15 IST

