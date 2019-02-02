Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 43.49% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 35.44% to Rs 5839.82 croreNet profit of Titan Company rose 43.49% to Rs 413.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 287.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 35.44% to Rs 5839.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4311.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5839.824311.65 35 OPM %10.129.79 -PBDT638.09432.45 48 PBT599.62397.53 51 NP413.19287.96 43
