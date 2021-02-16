Titan gains on incorporating step-down subsidiary in US

Titan Company rose 1.35% to Rs 1504 after the company said its subsidiary, CaratLane Trading, has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary 'StudioC Inc' in Delaware, USA, for retailing jewelry.

StudioC Inc will carry on the business of jewelry retailing. CaratLane will subscribe to the share capital of $150,000, which is 100% of the share capital of StudioC.

Titan Company is engaged in making and selling watches, jewellery, eyewear and others. The company's retail chain (including CaratLane) stands at 1,854 stores, as on 31 December 2020 with a retail area crossing 2.4 million square feet for all its brands covering 292 towns.

The Tata Group enterprise posted a 10.85% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 419 crore on 17.64% rise in total income to Rs 7,324 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

