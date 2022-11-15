Titan Securities consolidated net profit rises 82.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 2.11 croreNet profit of Titan Securities rose 82.58% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.112.09 1 OPM %11.3731.58 -PBDT0.250.67 -63 PBT0.230.65 -65 NP4.822.64 83
