JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indices may open higher
Business Standard

Titan Securities consolidated net profit rises 82.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 2.11 crore

Net profit of Titan Securities rose 82.58% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.112.09 1 OPM %11.3731.58 -PBDT0.250.67 -63 PBT0.230.65 -65 NP4.822.64 83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU