Titan Securities consolidated net profit rises 82.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 2.11 crore

Net profit of Titan Securities rose 82.58% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.112.0911.3731.580.250.670.230.654.822.64

