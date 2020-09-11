JUST IN
Tokyo Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net loss of Tokyo Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.11 -27 OPM %-25.000 -PBDT-0.020 0 PBT-0.020 0 NP-0.020 0

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 08:04 IST

