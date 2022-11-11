Tokyo Finance standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Tokyo Finance rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.180.1427.7814.290.050.020.050.020.060.02

