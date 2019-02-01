Tokyo Plast International reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Plast International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.50 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Star Paper Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Vallabha Poly-Plast International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Vallabha Poly-Plast International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 38.80% to Rs 12.49 croreNet loss of Tokyo Plast International reported to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 38.80% to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.4920.41 -39 OPM %-10.2515.14 -PBDT-1.562.86 PL PBT-2.172.22 PL NP-2.171.67 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU