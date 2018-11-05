JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indosolar reports standalone net loss of Rs 462.16 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 12.25% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 33.77% to Rs 1858.00 crore

Net profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals declined 12.25% to Rs 179.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 204.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 33.77% to Rs 1858.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1389.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1858.001389.00 34 OPM %25.4623.69 -PBDT357.00356.00 0 PBT205.00272.00 -25 NP179.00204.00 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements