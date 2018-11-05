Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 12.25% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.77% to Rs 1858.00 croreNet profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals declined 12.25% to Rs 179.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 204.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 33.77% to Rs 1858.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1389.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1858.001389.00 34 OPM %25.4623.69 -PBDT357.00356.00 0 PBT205.00272.00 -25 NP179.00204.00 -12
