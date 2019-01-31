Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 324.14% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 35.84% to Rs 1948.00 croreNet profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 324.14% to Rs 246.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 58.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 35.84% to Rs 1948.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1434.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1948.001434.00 36 OPM %28.8025.03 -PBDT431.00353.00 22 PBT275.00259.00 6 NP246.0058.00 324
