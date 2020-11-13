Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 2.8%

-
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2692.2, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.97% in last one year as compared to a 6.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 53.8% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2692.2, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 12675.65. The Sensex is at 43283.62, down 0.17%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has dropped around 2.4% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11600.8, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.92 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2695.2, up 2.88% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 51.97% in last one year as compared to a 6.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 53.8% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 45.76 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.
