Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 2.8%

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2692.2, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.97% in last one year as compared to a 6.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 53.8% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11600.8, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 45.76 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

