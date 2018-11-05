JUST IN
Torrent Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 75.32% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 43.56% to Rs 1437.00 crore

Net profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 75.32% to Rs 277.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 158.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 43.56% to Rs 1437.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1001.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1437.001001.00 44 OPM %31.7323.58 -PBDT444.00276.00 61 PBT300.00198.00 52 NP277.00158.00 75

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 09:59 IST

