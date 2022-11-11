Torrent Power consolidated net profit rises 31.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 83.77% to Rs 6703.15 croreNet profit of Torrent Power rose 31.11% to Rs 481.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 367.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 83.77% to Rs 6703.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3647.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6703.153647.62 84 OPM %17.3725.72 -PBDT1043.20816.90 28 PBT724.63485.25 49 NP481.65367.35 31
