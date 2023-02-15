Torrent Power spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 86% YoY to Rs 685 cr

Torrent Power surged 9.39% to Rs 499.80 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 86% to Rs 684.60 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with Rs 368.08 crore in Q3 FY22.

Net sales surged 71% to Rs 6,442.79 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 3,767.43 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax soared 92% to Rs 977.43 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with Rs 509.12 crore in same quarter last year.

EBITDA jumped 53% to Rs 1,527 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with Rs 1,000 crore in Q3 FY22.

Total comprehensive income stood at Rs 695 crore in Q3 FY23 compared with Rs 369 crore in Q3 FY22, up by 88%. The figure improved due to increase in contribution from existing licensed distribution businesses due to improved performance and contribution from the operations of Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH & DD) which has been taken over from 1st April, 2022.

It also improved due to increase in contribution from franchised distribution business due to reduction in T&D losses on account of continuous and sustained focus on Loss reduction activities. bes this, net gain from trading of LNG also supported rise in total comprehensive income.

The board of directors has approved interim dividend of Rs 22 per equity share (including Rs 13 per equity share as a special dividend). The record date for the same is fixed on 22 Februrary 2023.

Torrent Power is engaged in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)