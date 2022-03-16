Torrent Power to acquire 51% stake in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Power Distribution

Torrent Power has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) and Shareholders Agreement (SHA) with Hon'ble Administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Holding Entity) and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Power Distribution Corporation (the SPV) for purchase of 51% Equity Share Capital of the SPV from the Holding Entity.

The SPV will be responsible for distribution and retail supply of electricity and holds distribution license in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH & DD).

This acquisition will significantly strengthen Torrent's position as the leading Power Distribution Company in the country with a presence in 12 cities spread across 3 States and 1 Union Territory. With the addition of DNH & DD, Torrent will distribute nearly 24 billion units of electricity per annum to over 3.85 million customers and cater a peak demand of over 5,000 MW.

