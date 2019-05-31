JUST IN
Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 61.79% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.44% to Rs 63.13 crore

Net profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India rose 61.79% to Rs 25.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.44% to Rs 63.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.32% to Rs 86.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.83% to Rs 229.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 223.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales63.1355.65 13 229.95223.62 3 OPM %89.6686.27 -92.2091.13 - PBDT35.6122.87 56 114.01107.61 6 PBT35.5222.78 56 113.64106.98 6 NP25.5315.78 62 86.2577.48 11

