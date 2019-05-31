Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 61.79% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.44% to Rs 63.13 crore

Net profit of rose 61.79% to Rs 25.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.44% to Rs 63.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.32% to Rs 86.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.83% to Rs 229.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 223.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

63.1355.65229.95223.6289.6686.2792.2091.1335.6122.87114.01107.6135.5222.78113.64106.9825.5315.7886.2577.48

