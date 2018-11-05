Towa Sokki reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Towa Sokki reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2018 quarter
Stronger dollar pushes gold back towards six-month lows
Birthday blues for bitcoin as investors face year-on-year loss
World shares driven towards worst week since March by trade tensions
Global Markets: World shares driven towards worst week since March by trade tensions
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of Towa Sokki reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.010 0 OPM %-300.000 -PBDT-0.01-3.63 100 PBT-0.01-3.63 100 NP-0.01-3.63 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU