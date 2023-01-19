Toyam Sports consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 91.18% to Rs 1.95 crore

Net profit of Toyam Sports rose 50.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 91.18% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.951.0214.3618.630.280.190.270.180.270.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)