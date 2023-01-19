Toyam Sports consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 91.18% to Rs 1.95 croreNet profit of Toyam Sports rose 50.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 91.18% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.951.02 91 OPM %14.3618.63 -PBDT0.280.19 47 PBT0.270.18 50 NP0.270.18 50
